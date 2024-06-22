Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.94 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,497,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,788. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

