Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE KR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,746,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,605. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.