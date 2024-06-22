Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,516,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,974. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.33 and a 200 day moving average of $173.90. The company has a market capitalization of $178.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Benchmark boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.