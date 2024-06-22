Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 231 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldred Rock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 27,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,481,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.15 and its 200 day moving average is $337.26. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.09.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

