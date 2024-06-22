Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 335 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,501,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 358.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,644,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,197 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,366,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 944,161 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3,383.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 720,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 700,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 131.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 975,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,242,000 after purchasing an additional 553,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.66.

FTNT stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,786,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

