Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 343 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Centene by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Centene by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,482,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,865. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

