Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $442.75. 4,046,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,818. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.55. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

