Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. UBS Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $79.88. 6,799,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

