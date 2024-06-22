Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance
HALL stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $3,344.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.
About Hallmark Financial Services
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hallmark Financial Services
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.