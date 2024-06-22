Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.40

Shares of Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Hammerson Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

