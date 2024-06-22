Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.49

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Hang Lung Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15.

Hang Lung Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3958 per share. This is a boost from Hang Lung Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

