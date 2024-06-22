Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.03

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and traded as low as $4.30. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 163,285 shares traded.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

