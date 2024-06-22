Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI) Shares Up 1.1%

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.24 and last traded at $74.24. 710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71.

About Hashdex Bitcoin ETF

The Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (DEFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund tracks an index that provides the average of the closing settlement prices for the front month bitcoin futures contracts listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME).

