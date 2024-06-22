HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $0.0171 on Major Exchanges

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 26.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $2.85 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

