Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $136.90

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.90 ($1.74) and traded as low as GBX 136.20 ($1.73). Hibernia REIT shares last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.74), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Hibernia REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £906.02 million and a PE ratio of 35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 136.90.

About Hibernia REIT

(Get Free Report)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.