Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,750 ($34.94) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.41) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.41) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,225 ($28.27).

Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 1,971 ($25.04) on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,711 ($21.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,222 ($28.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,933.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,899.33. The company has a market cap of £4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2,941.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, insider Riad Mishlawi acquired 736 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,979 ($25.15) per share, for a total transaction of £14,565.44 ($18,507.55). 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

