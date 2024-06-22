Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,750 ($34.94) price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.41) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.41) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,225 ($28.27).
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Riad Mishlawi acquired 736 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,979 ($25.15) per share, for a total transaction of £14,565.44 ($18,507.55). 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
