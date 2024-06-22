Hive Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, Hive has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $117.92 million and approximately $48.33 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.
About Hive
HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.
Hive Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.
