Holland Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 145,513 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 389.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,513 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 12.2% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,918 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,845,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,224,000 after buying an additional 1,348,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 332.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,324,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after buying an additional 1,018,450 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

