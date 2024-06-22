HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. 59,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.80. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

