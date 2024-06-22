HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. 59,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.80. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%.
Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares
HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
