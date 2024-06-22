Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $94.97 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $94.97 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00000914 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 159,560,919.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.59663848 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $8,504,272.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

