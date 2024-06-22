Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.67

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €43.67 ($46.96) and last traded at €44.48 ($47.83), with a volume of 204743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €44.12 ($47.44).

Hugo Boss Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €48.18 and a 200 day moving average of €56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

Further Reading

