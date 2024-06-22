IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Increased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after buying an additional 546,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $135,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,317,000 after buying an additional 166,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $78,001,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $495.73. 1,220,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,496. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $500.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

