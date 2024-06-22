Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.93 on Friday, reaching $240.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
