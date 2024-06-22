Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.
Iluka Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65.
About Iluka Resources
Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.
