Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.69.

Get Incyte alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Incyte

Incyte Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,715,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,294,120,000 after acquiring an additional 196,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,577,000 after purchasing an additional 120,838 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Incyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,940,000 after acquiring an additional 62,950 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,514,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,259,000 after acquiring an additional 177,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Incyte by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,127,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after acquiring an additional 119,389 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.