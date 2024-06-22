Independent Wealth Network Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,993 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 1.5% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 108,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 169,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 261,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 286,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 863,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,183. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

