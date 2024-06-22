Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,366 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 3.6% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 92,688 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 68,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,026,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 221,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,012. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

