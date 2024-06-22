InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get InMode alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on InMode

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

InMode Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in InMode by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of InMode by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $18.17 on Monday. InMode has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. InMode had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 26.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.