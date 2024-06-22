Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Position Boosted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 126.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAUG. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 114,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of PAUG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. 42,670 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $728.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

