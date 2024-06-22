Inscription Capital LLC Acquires 4,163 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,757 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 141,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,520,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,744. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.08.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.