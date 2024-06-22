Inscription Capital LLC Has $587,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,061,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after acquiring an additional 765,070 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after acquiring an additional 654,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6,893.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 512,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,361,000 after acquiring an additional 504,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. TD Cowen raised their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,269,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $82.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

