Inscription Capital LLC Has $805,000 Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X MLP ETF worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLPA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 59,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,150. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $41.74 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.