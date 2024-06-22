Inscription Capital LLC Invests $1.10 Million in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 171,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price objective on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Down 4.0 %

FTAI Infrastructure stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,615. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.35.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.19%.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

