Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 990 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA INTF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.07. 44,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,191. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $30.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

