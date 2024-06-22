Inscription Capital LLC Sells 22,775 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Inscription Capital LLC decreased its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,775 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,507,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,730,000 after buying an additional 84,611 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 179.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,578 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,302 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 36.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,736,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,286,000 after purchasing an additional 736,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,657,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $92.73. 1,281,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average of $63.22. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $94.43.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

