Insider Buying: BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer Acquires C$59,000.00 in Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.00 per share, with a total value of C$59,000.00.

Songlin Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Songlin Ye sold 200 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.80, for a total transaction of C$13,160.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Songlin Ye sold 900 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.33, for a total transaction of C$58,797.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Songlin Ye purchased 1,000 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$64.65 per share, with a total value of C$64,650.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.20, for a total transaction of C$20,160.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total transaction of C$18,750.00.

BQE Water Stock Performance

CVE BQE opened at C$54.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. BQE Water Inc. has a 12-month low of C$24.22 and a 12-month high of C$69.00. The firm has a market cap of C$68.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.65.

About BQE Water

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.65). BQE Water had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of C$2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.90 million.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

