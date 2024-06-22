Insider Buying: Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Senior Officer Acquires 250 Shares of Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas bought 250 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$65.20 per share, with a total value of C$16,300.00.

Michael Anthony Ramparas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Michael Anthony Ramparas bought 400 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$67.50 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:GRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$138.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

