Insider Buying: Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Insider Buys £98,000 in Stock

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Cooke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.45) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($124,523.51).

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of YNGA opened at GBX 960 ($12.20) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 981.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,016.40. The company has a market cap of £365.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 919.03 ($11.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,240 ($15.76).

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.88 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s payout ratio is 4,583.33%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.52) price target on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

