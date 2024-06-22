Insider Selling: Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Director Sells C$5,115,360.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.58, for a total transaction of C$5,115,360.00.

Alex Pourbaix also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.14, for a total transaction of C$5,028,880.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$25.58 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$19.82 and a 52-week high of C$29.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.71 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.7840467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.