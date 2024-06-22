Insider Selling: The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Director Sells C$240,989.10 in Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total value of C$240,989.10.

Shares of TSE NWC opened at C$41.48 on Friday. The North West Company Inc. has a twelve month low of C$29.58 and a twelve month high of C$43.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of C$643.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3474801 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. North West’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on North West from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.60.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

