International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,059,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,616,000 after buying an additional 80,064 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.4% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.46. 10,046,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,077. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $158.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.01.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.