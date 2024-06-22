International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

IBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.29.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $172.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.01. The company has a market cap of $158.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

