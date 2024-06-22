Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of BATS SATO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.05. 1,864 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38.

About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

