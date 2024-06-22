Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 167.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 297,816 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,239,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 302,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 135,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP remained flat at $20.52 during trading hours on Friday. 808,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,320. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

