Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading 1% Higher

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.14. 117,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 146,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $149.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73.

Get Invesco DB Base Metals Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBB. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.