Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Shares Down 0.8%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.21. Approximately 723,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,130,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

