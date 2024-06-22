Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1455 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Select ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Invesco High Yield Select ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS HIYS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37.
Invesco High Yield Select ETF Company Profile
