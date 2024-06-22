Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 17.6% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after buying an additional 378,922 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 376,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,182,000 after buying an additional 367,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $480.18. 39,388,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,515,012. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $486.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $449.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.19.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

