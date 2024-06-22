Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Announces Dividend of $0.23 (BATS:OMFL)

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2324 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 200,725 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.