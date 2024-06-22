Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Position Decreased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance
RSPT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $36.72. 258,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,487. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
