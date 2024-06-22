Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Position Decreased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

RSPT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $36.72. 258,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,487. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.